Maxis to Upgrade Data Center Infrastructure in Malaysia with Nokia



Malaysia's integrated telecommunications provider, Maxis, has selected Nokia to modernise its data center infrastructure to enhance connectivity and scalability using Nokia's data center switches and Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform. "The modernisation of Maxis' data center connectivity technology will help the company simplify network operations, solve issues faster and automate workloads, all on a robust and secure infrastructure," Nokia announced on Friday, February 28.

Also Read: Maxis Unveils Mobile Identity Solution for Secure Authentication on Digital Platforms









Maxis Data Center Infrastructure Upgrade

Nokia will deploy its 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) data center switches and EDA technology across multiple Maxis data centers. This upgrade will enable Maxis to provision infrastructure resources without delay, reduce complexity and improve scalability for secure applications running in the network.

"This initiative will enhance our network capabilities, ensuring we are able to continue providing best-in-class connectivity-adjacent solutions powered by fast, secure and reliable connectivity," said the Chief Executive Officer at Maxis.

Scalability and Automation for Maxis

"We are pleased to work with Maxis to modernize their data center infrastructure with our advanced data center switches and EDA technology to provide Maxis with a future-proof architecture that is scalable, resilient, and easy to deploy," added the Head of Southeast Asia South for Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

Also Read: Maxis Partners Singtel to Deploy Paragon 5G Orchestration Platform

AI and Cloud Growth

Nokia says it is "helping cloud builders worldwide to build modern data center networks that are highly reliable, secure and easy to operate – which is essential to meet the growing demands of AI workloads globally."

The Nokia 7220 IXR, a key component of Nokia's Data Center Fabric solution, provides fixed-configuration, high-capacity platforms that offers scale, flexibility and operational simplicity to data center and cloud environments, Nokia added.