Portronics Launches Sound Slick X Soundbar in India: Price and Specs

Portronics, an Indian tech brand, has launched a new soundbar for the Indian market. This is an affordable soundbar aimed at reaching the masses. Soundbars allow users to elevate their TV viewing experience at home. Most of the premium TVs now come with great sound systems, however, the soundbars are the just better as they are dedicated audio products. With soundbars, users can watch their favourite TV shows and movies with a better audio experience. Not just this, but they can also listen to their favourite songs on the go.









Portronics Sound Slick X Soundbar Price in India

Portronics Sound Slick X Soundbar has launched in India for Rs 7,999 only. The company is providing a 12 months warranty on the product. The device will go on sale from several platforms including Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and leading online and offline retail stores across the country.

Portronics Sound Slick X Soundbar Specifcations in India

Sound Slick X comes with a 250W output support. It has wired subwoofer that delivers deep bass and sound experience. The soundbar supports HDMI (ARC), Optical, AUX, and USB inputs, which means it works just as well with a TV as it does with a laptop or projector. For wireless users, it comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for fast and stable pairing with smartphones or tablets.

Sound Slick X also keeps controls simple. Users can choose between touch-sensitive controls on the bar itself or use the included remote to adjust volume, switch modes, or choose between EQ presets such as Music, Movie, and News — depending on what’s playing.

Finished in matte black, the soundbar blends easily with any room setup, and the 2.1 channel configuration ensures clear dialogue, punchy bass, and an overall balanced audio output.