India Achieves 95 Percent Population Coverage With 4G, and Over 80 Percent With 5G: MoS Telecom

Reported by Kripa B

Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar spotlights India's telecom advances, Digital Public Infrastructure, and call for global cooperation on cybersecurity and sustainability.

Highlights

  • Digital Bharat Nidhi and BharatNet connect over 218,000 village councils via optical fiber.
  • Over 95 percent of the population now has access to 4G; 5G covers more than 80 percent.
  • Aadhaar has empowered over 950 million citizens with secure digital identity.

India Achieves 95 Percent Population Coverage With 4G, and Over 80 Percent With 5G: MoS Telecom
India's progress in telecom infrastructure was highlighted by Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar. During the 11th BRICS Communications Ministers' Meeting held in Brasilia, Brazil, India reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready digital development, according to the Ministry of Communications.

Also Read: New Telecom Policy Targets One Million Jobs by 2030




From Digital Divide to Global Digital Leadership

Chandra Sekhar highlighted India's digital journey celebrating the transition from digital divide to digital leadership. The ambitious Digital Bharat Nidhi programme was showcased as a cornerstone initiative, funding landmark projects such as BharatNet, which now connects over 218,000 village councils with optical fiber infrastructure.

"India's indigenous development and mass deployment of 4G and 5G technologies have enabled near-universal high-speed connectivity, now covering over 95 percent of the population with 4G and more than 80 percent with 5G. The country has also emerged as a global leader in affordable digital access, with the lowest data rates worldwide—just 12 cents per gigabyte," the Minister said at the event.

Digital Public Infrastructure

Delivering India's national statement, Chandra Sekhar presented India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a global benchmark for inclusive and transformative digital governance. He highlighted the pivotal role of flagship initiatives like Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in advancing universal and meaningful connectivity. He noted that Aadhaar has empowered over 950 million citizens with a secure digital identity, enabling seamless access to essential public and private services. UPI, he emphasised, has revolutionised real-time digital payments and now accounts for 46 percent of global digital transactions, according to the Ministry.

Also Read: India’s Digital Economy to Outpace Agriculture, Manufacturing by 2030: Govt Report

Combatting Telecom Fraud

He also spoke about India's Sanchar Saathi initiative—an effort to combat telecom fraud—and called for enhanced BRICS cooperation in cybersecurity, data protection, and digital trust to ensure the safety and integrity of interconnected digital societies.

Addressing E-Waste

Addressing environmental sustainability, the Minister acknowledged the growing challenges of climate change and e-waste resulting from digital expansion. Citing alarming projections from the Global E-Waste Monitor, he warned of a potential 82 billion kilograms of e-waste by 2030.

"India's model is transformational, rooted in civilizational wisdom and technological innovation. Our approach is not transactional, but inclusive—built on the principles of equity, access, and innovation," he remarked.

Also Read: India to Promote Cheap Data Rates, 5G Expansion to Attract Global Investments

India to Host 12th BRICS Communications

Chandra Sekhar concluded by inviting all BRICS nations to the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting, which will be held in India in 2026.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

