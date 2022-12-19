Airtel and BSNL Broadband Plans for Basic Usage

Both Airtel and BSNL offer broadband services under the brands' Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fibre, respectively, with different monthly plans for their subscribers. The cheapest broadband plans from BSNL and Airtel start at Rs 275 and Rs 499, respectively. In this article, we'll examine the basic usage internet plans offered by Airtel and BSNL. These plans are great for people who work from home or who need a lot of data for personal or recreational purposes. So let's examine the specifics of each of these plans.

BSNL Broadband Plan

Rs 275 Broadband Plan

The BSNL Rs 275 broadband plan has a 75-day validity period. The subscription includes a fixed-line voice calling connection and 3,300GB of data. Keep in mind that the speed drops to 4 Mbps once the FUP for the month is used up. A speed of 60 Mbps is provided with this plan. Note that subscribers of this plan are not eligible for any OTT perks.

Rs 449 Broadband Plan

The Fibre Basic NEO plan is another name for the BSNL Rs 449 broadband plan. The plan provides subscribers with 30 Mbps speed and up to 3300GB of data. Keep in mind that the speed drops to 4 Mbps after the FUP data has been consumed. With this package, subscribers also get unlimited calling. This plan also lacks OTT benefits, the same as the Rs 275 broadband plan.

Airtel Broadband Plan

RS 499 Broadband Plan

Airtel Rs 499 Basic broadband plan is the cheapest Airtel Xstream Fiber plan. The plan offers 40 Mbps speed and unlimited data. A free Wi-Fi router is also part of this deal. Additionally, users get a few extra perks, such as Airtel Thanks benefits. Subscribers can also place an unlimited number of STD or local calls using the dedicated landline.

RS 799 Broadband Plan

Among the features of the Airtel Rs 799 package, the 100 Mbps internet speed is the one that stands out the most. This shows that the Wi-Fi connection is quick enough to enable 4K OTT content viewing. The additional advantages offered by this package include Wynk Music, FASTag, Xstream Premium, and Apollo 24/7. Additionally, subscribers of this plan get Unlimited local and STD calls, as well as unlimited data.