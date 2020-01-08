Coolpad 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765 SoC and 4000mAh Battery Launched

Highlights The Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with Snapdragon 765 SoC

Coolpad has priced the device affordably under $400

Coolpad may not bring this phone to the Indian market

Coolpad has come up with a new 5G smartphone and the USP of this phone is its pricing. Launched for under $400, the Coolpad 5G smartphone comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. At the ongoing CES 2020 tech show, Coolpad announced its 5G smartphone, namely, Coolpad Legacy 5G. Over the last two years, Coolpad has made a mark in the United States market and the Legacy 5G smartphone could be the cheapest 5G phone to launch in India. The handset will be available for purchase in Q2 2020 and it may not reach the Indian smartphone market anytime soon. Other key specifications of the Coolpad Legacy 5G include 48MP dual-camera setup, 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Coolpad Legacy 5G: Specifications and Features

The Coolpad Legacy 5G is not a flashy mid-range device like the Redmi K30 or the Realme X50 5G. However, the company has added all the basic features to achieve an affordable price tag. The phone flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with HDR10 support and teardrop notch. It’s an IPS LCD panel, so the company did not add an in-display fingerprint scanner. Underneath, the Coolpad Legacy 5G smartphone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 128GB.

The smartphone rocks dual camera setup of 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, Coolpad has added a 16MP selfie camera. It runs Android 10 out of the box and has 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options on the Coolpad Legacy 5G include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. The phone also has a USB Type-C port. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and 18W fast charging support.

The handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it even offers sub-6GHz 5G. It’s an interesting smartphone in the United States market, considering 5G is still an affair to premium smartphones. But as we all know, specifications are not everything. Coolpad should offer a better user experience with its software to sustain the United States market which is currently being dominated by OnePlus and Motorola in the mid-range and affordable flagship segment.

The Era of Affordable 5G Smartphones has Begun

In 2019, 5G was mainly available in high-end phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G and so on. In 2020, the scenario has changed drastically already. In China, we already have some phones with 5G support under Rs 25,000 or 2,500 Yuan. The Redmi K30 is currently the cheapest 5G smartphone in China at a starting price of 1,999 Yuan, followed by the Realme X50 5G. Now, Coolpad is bringing an affordable 5G phone under $400 (approx. Rs 28,800) to the United States. Also, the Coolpad Legacy 5G is the first phone with Snapdragon 765 chipset as the majority of the brands chose Snapdragon 765G SoC to power their mid-range phones.

5G phones may not reach the Indian market anytime soon as India did not even conduct a single 5G trial. The scenario is pretty much similar to 4G rollout as India received its first fourth-generation network nearly after five years of global launch. 5G spectrum auction will likely happen by the end of this year.