Should You Choose Reliance Jio IUC Top-Ups or 4G Data Vouchers

Highlights Reliance Jio has four 4G data vouchers on offer right now

IUC Top-Ups also ship with data benefit

Jio's IUC Top-Ups are better than the 4G data vouchers in the current scenario

At the end of 2019, Reliance Jio made some huge changes to its prepaid portfolio like introducing IUC Top-Up Vouchers, removing full talk time benefit with the talk time plans and also the latest revision of prepaid plans. Reliance Jio has been providing 4G data vouchers to the users for a while now. However, after the introduction of IUC Top-Ups, these 4G data vouchers from Jio become redundant. Because, Jio is providing 1GB of data for every Rs 10 spent on IUC Top-Up vouchers. For example, the Rs 10 IUC Top-Up voucher comes with 1GB of data and there’s no validity for the data benefit. On the other hand, the 4G data vouchers from Jio start at Rs 11 and the data benefit will retain the validity of your unlimited pack.

Reliance Jio IUC Top-Ups and 4G Data Vouchers: What’s the Difference?

Reliance Jio 4G data vouchers act as proper top-ups which ship with a certain amount of data. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company has a total of five 4G data vouchers priced at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51, Rs 101 and Rs 251. The Rs 251 voucher is an exception for this comparison as it comes with a standalone validity of 51 days, unlike the other four vouchers which offer data benefit with the validity of existing pack.

The Rs 11 4G data voucher offers 400MB of data, Rs 21 voucher ships with 1GB of data, followed by the Rs 51 voucher with 3GB of data benefit. Lastly, we have the Rs 101 4G data voucher from Jio, which provides 6GB of data.

The validity of these 4G data vouchers is the same as your current pack. For example, you are on the Rs 399 unlimited combo plan of Reliance Jio, which comes with 1.5GB data per day for 56 days. So if you recharge any of the 4G data vouchers from Reliance Jio mentioned above, then the validity of the voucher will also be 56 days.

Moving onto the IUC Top-Ups, they were introduced in October this year after the telco’s decision to charge users for off-net outgoing voice calls. Reliance Jio is providing 1GB of data for every Rs 10 spent on off-net voice calls. So Reliance Jio has a total of six IUC Top-Up vouchers priced at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The data benefit offered by these vouchers would be 1GB, 2GB, 5GB, 10GB, 50GB and 100GB.

The best part with this data benefit is validity. Reliance Jio says the validity of the data vouchers acquired using IUC Top-Ups is unlimited, so users will not have to worry about the expiry.

Which One to Choose Between IUC Top-Ups and Data Vouchers?

Now, coming to the major question. IUC Top-Ups serve an entirely different purpose, but at the same time, the data benefit offered by these top-ups is way better than what we get with the standard 4G data vouchers. For example, the 4G data voucher of Rs 101 offers 6GB of data, whereas the users can avail 10GB of data voucher after recharging the Rs 100 IUC Top-Up. Users can even get 100GB of data by recharging the Rs 1,000 IUC Top-Up. As mentioned above, validity is another aspect where these IUC Top-Ups score another point when compared to the standard 4G data vouchers. In short, we can say the 4G data vouchers serve absolutely no purpose right now.

On top of that, the IUC Top-Ups also ship with talk time benefit which can be used to make voice calls to other networks like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL.