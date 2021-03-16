Vodafone Idea rolled out VoWi-Fi or Wi-Fi Calling feature in December 2020. Since then, the company is gradually making the service accessible on more devices and locations. Initially launched in just two circles, Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi service is now available across five circles. At the same time, Vi’s Wi-Fi Calling service was earlier limited to just Xiaomi and OnePlus smartphone, but the support has been added to select Oppo and Samsung phones as well. It is underwhelming to see Samsung phones not support Vi VoWi-Fi, but the Galaxy A50 users in the eligible circles can make use of the service at no extra cost. Three Oppo devices have also gained Wi-Fi Calling support on Vodafone Idea network.

Vodafone Idea Expands VoWi-Fi Support to More Phones

Oppo’s latest phones- the Reno 5 Pro 5G, the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G and the Oppo F19 Pro are now compatible with VoWi-Fi on Vodafone Idea’s network. Both the Reno 5 Pro 5G and the F19 Pro+ 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The three phones are still not listed on Airtel’s website for Wi-Fi Calling support.

For the unaware, Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling service is present in five circles- Maharashtra & Goa, Kolkata, Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai. The company is constantly expanding its service to other circles, but it might take a while for the service to roll out across the 22 circles. Overall, Vi VoWi-Fi is now compatible with nearly 50 smartphones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung and Oppo. Apple iPhones are yet to receive VoWi-Fi support from Vi, but that’s expected to happen with iOS 14.5 in the coming weeks.

In contrast, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service is now available on more than 250 smartphones, whereas Jio Wi-Fi Calling is supported by more than 300 devices. Smartphones launching in recent times are coming with Airtel VoWi-Fi and Jio Wi-Fi Calling out of the box, but that isn’t the case just yet with Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi.

In case you want to use Vi Wi-Fi Calling on your smartphone, make sure you are on the latest version of the OS. Once you have the latest software installed on your device, now make sure you have a working Wi-Fi connection and supported handset. Also, for the Vi VoWi-Fi to work, you should have a Vi 4G SIM card. If you meet the requirements, head over to the phone settings and enable Voice over Wi-Fi feature.