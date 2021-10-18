Vodafone Idea, Larsen & Toubro to Test Smart City Solutions for 5G

Leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and Smart World & Communication business of leading Engineering & Construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro have partnered, for a pilot project to test 5G-based Smart City solutions, as part of its ongoing 5G trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum.

The companies will collaborate to test and validate 5G use cases built on IoT, Video AI technologies leveraging L&T's Smart City platform – Fusion, addressing the challenges of urbanisation, safety & security and offering smart solutions to the citizens, in a pilot to be conducted in Pune.

Vi, Larsen & Toubro Partnership Will Cover Testing eMBB, uRLLC, MEC

The partnership between Vi and Larsen & Toubro aims to trial several 5G based use cases that cover 5G services such as enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (uRLLC) and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC). It will help to analyse performance requirements of Smart city applications and business models in 5G, design and implement 5G based Smart & Safe city applications and use data analytics tools to visualise and analyse the trial results.

Vi Business has been a steadfast provider for the Smart Cities with its range of innovative IoT, Mobility, Fixed Line data, Business Communication and Cloud Solutions.

Vodafone Idea has deployed its 5G trial in a setup of an end-to-end captive network of Cloud Core, new generation Transport and Radio Access Network, in Pune city. In its initial test results, Vodafone Idea has been able to get a peak speed of 3.7 Gbps on the mmWave spectrum band. The results were achieved with state-of-the-art equipment in 5G Non-Standalone network architecture and using NR Radios.

Vi has been allocated 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum in the mmWave band by the DoT, for their 5G network trials and use cases. The telco has also gotten download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps in the 3.5 GHz band 5G trial network with its OEM partners.

The high speed and low latency characteristics of the 5G network enables capabilities such as improved surveillance and video streaming/broadcast to permit the evolution of 5G smart cities and smart factories. Smart City and Industry 4.0 will accelerate with 5G deployment and usher in the new era of Digital India.