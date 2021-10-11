Tagg Verve Plus to Launch in India on October 15

Tagg is going to launch a new smartwatch in India on October 15. This smartwatch will be called “Tagg Verve Plus”. It will be the latest addition to the Verve series from the company. Tagg wants to make Verve Plus a complete health and fitness solution for the users. But at the same time, the company doesn’t want to compromise on the style quotient of the users. Tagg Verve Plus will be geared to make the workout of the users more fun, easier, better, and bolder. Here are some of the features that the smartwatch is confirmed to ship with.

Tagg Verve Plus Confirmed Specifications

Tagg Verve Plus is a smartwatch geared for the health of users. The smartwatch is confirmed to come with features such as Blood Pressure Monitoring, real-time SpO2 monitoring, 24x7 body temperature reading, heart rate sensor, and more. Other basic features of the smartwatch include sleep tracking, female health-tracking, goal tracker, etc. All of these features are bound to help users stay fit and active. The Tagg Verve Plus will be launched at a magnificent price point.

The smartwatch will be available for users with more than 16 variants of straps so that the users can switch up their style whenever they want. It is worth noting that the Tagg Verve Plus will come with support for both Android as well as iOS devices.

For the unaware, Tagg is one of the leading consumer electronics brands in India. The company is going to launch its new product on October 15, 2021, and it should be a feature-packed offering as well.

From the image that has been shared by the company, it is clearly visible that the smartwatch will come with a silicone strap and a square dial. The dial has a single button on the right, and the smartwatch looks decent.