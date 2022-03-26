Jio Silently Launches New Rs 555 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 555 prepaid plan in India with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. This plan comes at a time when IPL is only a few hours away. The company has silently added the plan on its website for the users in the Cricket category. It is worth noting that Jio used to offer a Rs 555 plan before the tariff hikes too. With the old Rs 555 plan, users got 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. However, that’s not the case anymore. The new Rs 555 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is a plan made for users looking for a lump-sum data option. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the Rs 555 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Complete Benefits

The Rs 555 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with a total of 55GB of data. Note that this plan is not meant for users who want an unlimited benefits prepaid plan which bundles voice calling and SMS benefits too.

The Rs 555 plan is actually a data add-on plan that offers users lump-sum 55GB of data. As mentioned, this plan doesn’t come with voice calling or SMS benefits. The total validity offered with this plan is 55 days.

The over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions include Disney+ Hotstar Mobile which costs Rs 499 per year on a standalone basis. Further, Jio apps including JioCloud, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCinema is offered to the users with this plan.

Since this plan costs more than Rs 200, you should also be entitled to the JioMart Maha Cashback of 20% of up to Rs 200. This is a solid data add-on plan for people who are working from their homes. Since it also comes with standalone validity, it can be a great option for people who are only recharging with mostly talktime plans.