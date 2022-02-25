Reliance Jio Is Offering Plans that Airtel and Vi Don’t

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, is offering prepaid plans to the users that Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) aren’t. These plans were recently introduced by the telco and offer a major over-the-top (OTT) benefit to the users. To be precise, there are two prepaid plans that we are talking about and both of these plans bundled an OTT benefit that none of the telcos in the country is offering.

What’s Really Unique About Reliance Jio Plans that We Are Talking About



Reliance Jio is offering users two prepaid plans that come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium. This benefit is not offered by any other telco in the country. While Airtel and Vi also offer Disney+ Hotstar, none of them bundle the ‘Premium’ subscription of the platform, which is worth Rs 1499 per year. All of the telcos until now had only offered Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, which comes for Rs 499.

But Jio has become the first telco in the country to bundle the ‘Premium’ subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with its plans.

Let’s check out which plans are we talking about.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar Premium Plans

So there are two plans which will bundle Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefits for the users. These plans will cost Rs 1499 and Rs 4199.

With the Rs 1499 plan, users will get 84 days of service validity with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited calling, Jio Apps, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

With the Rs 4199 plan, users get 365 days of service validity with 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited calling, Jio Apps, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Activating the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is also a very easy process. Just go to the MyJio app, get the unique coupon code, and enter in the Disney+ Hotstar account by signing in with your Jio mobile number. This should take care of things.