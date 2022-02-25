Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) offers multiple 100 Mbps broadband plans to users under Rs 1000 per month. These plans are available for users living in the Mumbai circle. The difference between all of these plans would be in the amount of data that users get with them. Let’s take a look at all the 100 Mbps broadband plans under Rs 1,000 per month from MTNL Mumbai.

MTNL 100 Mbps Broadband Plans Under Rs 1000 in Mumbai

There are three such plans which come for Rs 600, Rs 800, and Rs 1000. With all of these plans, users will get 100 Mbps internet speed. With the Rs 600 plan, users get 500GB of data along with 150 voice calls.

With the Rs 800 plan, while the speed remains the same, the data and voice call benefits bump up. The Rs 800 plan comes with 900GB of data and 200 voice calls.

Lastly, with the Rs 1000 plan, users get 1400GB of data and 300 voice calls. These plans offer symmetrical download and upload speeds. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed for the users will drop to 2 Mbps.

Note that these are not all the 100 Mbps plans offered by the company. Users can get more options if they are ready to spend more.

There’s also a Rs 1200, Rs 1500, Rs 2000, and Rs 3999 plan which offers 100 Mbps speeds and comes with 1900GB, 2700GB, 3900GB, and 6600GB of monthly FUP data. The Rs 2000 and Rs 3999 plans offer users unlimited voice calling while the Rs 1200 and Rs 1500 plans offer 500 calls voice calls each.

MTNL’s sister company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is also offering a 100 Mbps plan to the users for Rs 749 with 1000GB of high-speed data. There’s also a Rs 799 plan that offers 100 Mbps speed with 3300GB of monthly FUP data.