Mobile Towers Radiation Not Harmful at All

There has been a significant rise in the spread of misinformation about radiation from mobile towers being a threat to the health of living organisms. Especially with 5G around the corner, a lot of people believe that radiations that 5G networks will cause are very bad for the health of everyone. These beliefs are quite false and are nothing but misinformation.

Recently, a webinar on EMF Radiation was conducted where Dr Vivek Tandon, Associate Professor, AIIMS, said that cell towers emit low-powered non-ionising radiations which have negligible impact on humankind.

Radiations from Cell Towers Complete Safe

Rakesh Kumar Dubey, Advisor, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Karnataka, said that there has been a significant rise in misinformation related to health concerns posed by mobile towers. Dubey said that radiations that originate from cell towers are completely safe for everyone.

SK Verma, DDG Compliance, DoT India, said that the telecom department monitors the EMF emission levels from mobile towers across India and ensures that every field unit complies with the norms.

The more and more telecom space is growing, the fear is rising amongst many Indians about the radiation caused by mobile towers because of the misinformation.

In 2021, these concerns were also raised around the launch of 5G services in the country. Many Indians believed that 5G would be very harmful to the environment and all living organisms because of the radiation. But even that was misinformation being spread at the best.

However, there’s no reason to worry about anything. The cell towers emit EMF at levels which is not harmful to human beings at all. With 5G about to launch soon, India is all set to get more mobile towers and small cells or microsites set up at large numbers across the country.

There are already countries such as the United States and more that have live 5G networks. None of these countries has faced any additional health problems due to 5G.