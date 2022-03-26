Jio Offers Most Economical 4G Prepaid Plan With 84 Days Validity in India

If you are looking for a 4G prepaid plan with 84 days of service validity in India right now, you will have a ton of options at your disposal from all the telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). However, all of these plans are different in price and offer varied benefits. But amongst all of these, there’s one plan that is the most economical and is the best deal for users. Which plan am I talking about? Read ahead to find out.

Prepaid Plan Which Offers the Best Deal to Users Looking for an 84 Days Service Validity Offering

The plan that I am talking about comes from Reliance Jio. With this plan from Reliance Jio, users get 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day along with unlimited voice calling. In addition to this, there’s a subscription to the Jio apps as well. Not to forget, the 20% JioMart Maha Cashback offer.

Still didn’t figure out the plan I am talking about? It costs Rs 666. If you already have JioMart cashback and are recharging through the official app of Jio, you can get an even better deal on the plan.

However, if you don’t, you will still get a 20% cashback of up to Rs 200 on this recharge which you can utilise for the next recharge or in any Reliance Retail stores. This is the best 84 days deal in India for prepaid users right now. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer the same plan for Rs 719. Jio’s plan is just way more affordable.

Yes, Jio also has a Rs 395 plan option for users, but it doesn’t qualify as the ‘Best’ plan for most users. But if you want an 84 days plan and can survive with 6GB of data, you can go with the Rs 395 option. With this plan, users get 1000 SMS and unlimited voice calling along with Jio apps and cashback.

Not to forget that BSNL has an even more affordable option than Jio’s plan. But the issue with BSNL’s plans is that they won’t be backed by 4G networks; thus, I have only considered the private telcos here. But very soon, if BSNL is able to launch 4G, it will be interesting to see a change in market dynamics between the telcos in the country.