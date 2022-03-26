Broadband Plans Available in India Under Rs 500 that Offer Ample Data and Decent Speed

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country not only high-speed high-end broadband plans but also offer affordable plans for its users which also provides good connectivity speed. These broadband plans are fitting for those who either want to test out a broadband connection or just want a cheaper connection. Mentioned below are the broadband plans offered by multiple ISPs such as Jio, BSNL and more that cost less than Rs 500.

Jio

Jio is one of the country’s leading ISP that offers broadband plans with up to 1 Gbps. However, the most affordable option from the company offers connectivity with 30 Mbps speed. JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. This is one of the best budget plans as users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is exclusive of GST.

BSNL

The most affordable option from the state-owned operator BSNL used to be the ‘Fibre Basic’ plan which offers an internet speed of 30 Mbps at a cost of Rs 449. The mentioned price is exclusive of GST and the plan comes with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. However, the telco has recently introduced a new broadband plan called “Fiber Entry”. Using its Bharat Fiber connection, the telco offers a Fiber Entry plan which provides 20 Mbps speed at a cost of Rs 329 per month. The data limit on the plan is 1000GB beyond which the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

ACT’s Affordable Offer

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a popular company that provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The company provides budget plans with ample internet speed and the most basic 40 Mbps plan from the ISP comes with a price tag of Rs 499 per month and offers fully unlimited data along with completely unlimited Local and STD calls.