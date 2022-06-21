Vodafone Idea Foundation Sets Up a Skill Training Center in Hamirpur

Vodafone Idea Foundation, the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, on Tuesday announced that it has set up a skill training center in Hamirpur which will offer dedicated employment linked skill training to economically and socially challenged youth within their vicinity.

For the formal inauguration of the center, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, was invited. P Balaji, the Chief Regulatory and Corporates Affair officer of Vodafone Idea Foundation, was present as well.

Anurag Thakur flagged off Vodafone Idea Foundation’s ‘Jaady Ginni ka’ mobile van. This initiative will help the government of India in taking India’s digital literacy to the next level.

Thakur said that it is important for the youth of India to be a part of the skilled workforce to aid their economic and personal empowerment. The minister further added that Vodafone Idea Foundation’s mobile van under the aegis of PMGDISHA would help with imparting education on digital as well as financial literacy to several communities in the region.

Vodafone Idea Foundation’s Skill Training Center Is Equipped With Computers and a Retail Lab

Vodafone Idea Foundation’s skill training center has been made in partnership with the Sambhav Foundation. The skill training center has been equipped with computers and retail labs for practical implementation of theoretical knowledge. The company said that students learning through this skill centre would get face-to-face counselling and formative and summative assessments.

This is a move in the right direction from the telco. India is home to the largest youth population in the world, and that gives the country a huge potential to work towards a better economy and create global dominance.

Vodafone Idea’s stock was up 6.29% on the NSE at Tuesday’s close trading at Rs 8.45. The telco’s fundraiser announcement has made the investors upbeat about Vi’s stock.