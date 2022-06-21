Vodafone Idea Offers 90GB Monthly Mobile Data With this Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is giving its users 90GB of lumpsum monthly data with a Rs 499 plan. But this is not a conventional prepaid or postpaid plan. This is a plan that is offered to the users with a MiFi device. If you are wondering what a MiFi device is, it is a portable Wi-Fi hotspot device that allows users to stay connected to the internet while on the move. Today, we are looking at a plan that is offered to the consumers with this device.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 MiFi Plan

Vodafone Idea offers the Rs 499 MiFi plan with 90GB of monthly data with 200GB data rollover. For excess data, users will be charged Rs 20/GB of data. There’s a slightly cheaper plan available as well. That plan comes for Rs 399 and offers 50GB of data, again with 200GB data rollover and each GB additional for Rs 20.

If you are a new MiFi user, then you will also have to pay Rs 2,000 for the device. It is a one-time cost for the device that is payable at the time of the delivery.

Vi says that the dongle can support up to 150 Mbps of download speed and 50 Mbps of upload speed. The speeds, of course, depend on the kind of network connectivity you are getting. The product can run for up to 5 to 6 hours on a full charge. A total of 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices can be connected with the Vi MiFi.

It is definitely going to be a carrier-locked device, meaning you won’t be able to run Jio and Airtel SIMs inside the device. You need to pick Vi plans curated specially for the Vi MiFi.

The biggest advantage of this product is that you can connect multiple devices such as Smart TV, laptop, and more without eating up your mobile data.