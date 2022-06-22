BSNL Gives Rs 399 Plan With 80 Days Validity, See What Airtel and Vi Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is known as the telco which offers the most affordable tariffs in India. There are many plans that users can take from BSNL, which are also offered by private players for the same price. However, you will notice that the plans from BSNL offer way more benefits than what users get with the same priced plans from the private telecom operators. Let’s take a look at the Rs 399 plan offered by BSNL and what Airtel and Vi offer for the same price.

BSNL Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

BSNL offers its Rs 399 prepaid plan with 80 days of validity. This is a good option for someone who is looking for a medium-term plan for an affordable price. Users get 1GB of daily data with this plan, after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day is also bundled with the total benefits. There is also free BSNL Tunes and Lokdhun content.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 399 prepaid plan with a short validity of 28 days. Users get 2.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits. The additional benefits of this plan also include a major over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea also offers the same benefits as the Airtel plan mentioned above. But the only difference between Airtel’s plan and Vi’s plan here is in the additional benefits. This prepaid from Vi comes with Hero Unlimited benefits and a free OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months, and Vi Movies & TV VIP access.

Vi Hero Unlimited benefits include three things – Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge all Night. These additional benefits from Vi are unmatched by any private telco.

If you notice all the plans here, you will understand that the BSNL plan comes with a longer validity while the private telcos offer shorter validity plans for Rs 399 with a major OTT benefit and more daily data.