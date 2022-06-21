Xiaomi 12 Ultra Might be the First Smartphone to Feature This

According to reports, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO QHD+ 120Hz display, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. he device could be available in two storage configurations including a 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.1 storage model.

Highlights

For months, speculations have been circulating about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The company began developing its main lineup in late 2021 and released it to worldwide markets earlier this year. The smartphone will be the first device to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, according to the tipster Digital Chat Station.

Furthermore, the tipster claims that the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition, which was recently seen with full specifications at TENAA, would launch in China in tandem with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The SD8+ Gen1 flagships from OnePlus, iQOO and Red Magic will follow these devices. These Chinese smartphone manufacturers are expected to announce the release dates of their next-generation flagship phones in the coming days.

Despite it being established that the German camera specialist was now working with Xiaomi rather than Huawei, the tipster claims that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will not feature the characteristics of red Leica branding in later posts. Let’s have a look at the phone’s specifications.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra specifications (rumoured)

According to reports, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO QHD+ 120Hz display, and a snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The device could be available in two storage configurations including 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.1 storage model. The smartphone will run on Android 12 and MIUI 13.

Not only that, the device would be backed by a 4,800mAh battery unit with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. Talking about the camera specifications the smartphone could have a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, a ToF lens, and a laser autofocus device are all part of the Leica-engineered rear camera package. For taking selfies and video calls the smartphone could have a front camera with a resolution of 20MP.

