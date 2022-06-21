Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Expected to Go Live Soon in India

Oppo Pad Air launch is around the corner for India. It will be the first tablet from the company in the country. It makes sense as well, as OnePlus is also reportedly working on a tablet. The device has been spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. Note that Oppo Pad Air had already launched for the China market, and thus its specifications are out. Let’s take a look at some of the details that have surfaced about the tablet.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications and Other Details

The popular tipster Mukul Sharma aka @stufflistings on Twitter, has revealed that the Oppo Pad Air has been found listed on the BIS certification website. The device carries the model number OPD2102A. The database doesn’t give any details about the specifications of the tablet. However, it won’t be too wrong to assume that the launch of the product is very close to us now.

The Oppo Pad Air is expected to go live in India with the Oppo Reno8 series. If the device comes with the same specifications as the China variant, it will come with a 10.36-inch LCD screen with a 1200×2000 pixels resolution. There might be Oppo Pencil Stylus support which will come with the ColorOS 12 UI based on Android 12 OS.

The China variant has a 5MP sensor at the front and an 8MP sensor at the rear. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which might not be the most powerful option Oppo could have gone ahead with. In China, the Oppo Pad Air was launched for 1,299 Yuan, which is around Rs 15,065. The device is available in black and silver colours. In India as well, it would be an affordable tablet only.

It could definitely be a good option for students and moderate users who just want to use the tablet for basic tasks.