Dish TV Upgrading Users to HD Box for Rs 999 and Giving One Month Free Pack

Dish TV, the second-largest DTH (Direct-to-Home) operator in the country is upgrading users to its HD Box for Rs 999 only. But the offer is only applicable to the users who already own an SD STB (Set-Top Box). Along with the upgrade, the company will also offer users a free HD channel pack for one month. This will be yet another saving for the user.

To give you perspective, the HD STB from Dish TV is currently available for Rs 1,540. So, you are saving quite an amount by upgrading!

Dish TV HD STB Upgrade Offer Details

The HD pack that will be offered to you for free will be the same SD pack that you are currently using but with added HD channels. Channels such as &TV HD, StarPlus HD, ZEETV HD, ZEE Cinema HD and more are available for the users.

The benefit of switching to an HD Box is that users get 5x better picture clarity than what they get with the SD Box. The world has shifted to HD content completely and thus with an HD Box, you can watch your favourite content with a lot more clarity and enhanced quality.

With the Dish TV HD box, it is not just the visuals, but also the sound quality that is improved. Dish TV says that it packs the HD STB with a 5.1 Surround Sound feature which is guaranteed to deliver a better sound experience than what users get with the Dish TV SD STB.

All of this can be made available for an existing Dish TV user for Rs 999 only. The HD channel packs are slightly more expensive but completely worth it. You can place the order for upgradation directly from the website of Dish TV or you can also reach out to the customer care team of the company. The STB will come with the new advanced remote, HDMI cable, power adapter, and more.