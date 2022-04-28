Tata Play Offering Free Binge+ and HD STB to Users

Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) has reintroduced the Dhamaka offer for customers. The Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator introduced the offer first in 2021 but discontinued it in December. However, the company seems to have brought it back. Under the offer, users can get the HD and Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) for free from the company. But there are a few things that a customer has to do to become eligible for the offer.

Tata Play Dhamaka Offer Giving Binge+ and HD STB Free to Users

Tata Play Dhamaka offer will give a free Binge+ STB connection to the users who are making a lump-sum recharge of Rs 6,000 at least. If the customer makes this big recharge and is looking for Binge+ STB, he/she will get it for free. Note that the cost of a Binge+ STB is Rs 2199 for now. The price was slashed by Rs 300 recently after the price cut implemented by Airtel on its Xstream Box.

The Dhamaka Offer is also applicable for users looking for a free HD STB. To get a free HD STB from Tata Play, the user would need to recharge with a one-time amount of Rs 4,000.

The Binge+ STB will also be available for existing HD and SD STB owners of Tata Play. They can upgrade to the Binge+ STB for free with the Dhamaka offer from Tata Play.

If you can’t understand the offer, you can reach out to the customer care team of Tata Play. Further, you can request a new connection or upgradation from the customer care team of the company.

The price of the Tata Play HD STB is Rs 1699 currently. With the Binge+ STB, users can watch both satellite TV content as well as OTT (over-the-top) content. You can also visit the company’s website to make a request for a new connection.