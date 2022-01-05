Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro Launched in India – Specifications and Price

Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro has been launched in India by the subsidiary brand of Realme – Dizo. The new smartwatch is the first stylish round watch by the company and offers the largest AMOLED display in the price segment. The device comes with a 1.3-inch ultra-sharp AMOLED display which increases the resolution by an amazing 125%. On the other hand, the new TWS earbuds from the brand also come with exciting features such as an Active Noise Cancellation pack and more. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the newly launched wearables.

Specifications and Pricing of Dizo Watch R

As mentioned above, the all-new Dizo Watch R comes with a display featuring a 1.3-inch ultra-sharp AMOLED display offering a screen resolution of 360×360 pixels. The watch has a round-shaped dial that comes equipped with a premium metallic frame and has a 2.5 D curved glass. The watch is 5ATM water and dust resistant. The Dizo watch also features an Always-on-Display (AOD) and comes with over 150 watch faces. Users can choose between preloaded watch faces as well as customize according to their suitability.

The wearable is backed by a 280mAh battery and can offer up to 12 days of battery life. The device can be fully charged in just 2 hours. In addition to this, just like other smartwatches, Dizo Watch R also comes with fitness features such as a heart rate tracker, SpO2 tracker, 110+ sports modes, sleep monitor, and more. Users can also control music playback, click pictures, reject calls, and check notifications all via the wearable.

The price of the all-new Dizo Watch R has been set at Rs 3,499 in India which is an introductory price and will be hiked to Rs 3,999 after a while. The smartwatch will go live on January 11 at 12 noon.

Specifications and Pricing of Dizo Buds Z Pro

The all-new Dizo Buds Z Pro comes with a 10mm dynamic driver that uses a Bass Boost+ algorithm for enhanced audio output. The earbuds, as mentioned above also feature an Active Noise Cancellation pack of up to 25dB and has a transparency mode as well. Dizo Buds Z Pro also features Dual ENC in both mics for voice calls. The earbuds can last up to 7 hours on a single charge whereas the case can last for up to 25 hours.

The latest earbuds from Dizo are available in two colour options – Red and Blue. The earbuds have three ear tip sizes as per the need of the users and weigh only 3.9 grams. In addition to this, earbuds can also last up to 2 hours with just 10 minutes of charge. Buds Z Pro also come with Bluetooth v5.2 support and have touch controls on the earbuds.

As far as the price for the earbuds is considered, Dizo Buds Z Pro is launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,299 in India and the retail price can go up to Rs 2,999 in a few days. The earbuds will be available for purchase from January 13 at 12 noon.