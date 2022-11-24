Lava Blaze NXT Launch is Tomorrow, Might Pack MediaTek Helio G37

The Lava Blaze 5G smartphone was introduced earlier this month in the Indian market. The least expensive 5G device in the nation is the Lava Blaze 5G. Now, the business has begun preparing for the release of Lava Blaze NXT, the latest smartphone in the Blaze series. The business teased the release of the upcoming Lava Blaze NXT on social media.

The Lava Blaze NXT will launch in India tomorrow, November 25, according to a microsite that has also gone live on Amazon. However, the company hasn't yet officially confirmed the launch date. Lava hasn't made any announcements regarding the Lava Blaze NXT's specifications. But tipper Sudhanshu Ambhore has predicted some of the crucial details of the Lava Blaxe NXT.

According to Sudhanshu, the Lava Blaze NXT will have the same layout and features as the Lava Blaze, which was introduced back in July in India. The tipster claims that the Lava Blaze NXT's MediaTek Helio G37 processor is the only difference between it and the Lava Blaze.

Lava Blaze NXT: Features and Specifications

A 20:9 aspect ratio, 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution is anticipated for the Lava Blaze NXT. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor is rumoured to power the smartphone. The MediaTek Helio G37 has an integrated IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and is made using a 12nm manufacturing process. The Moto G22, Tecno Spark 9, and Infinix Hot 12 are a few other mid-range devices that run on the same processor.

There are rumours that the Lava Blaze NXT will have three rear cameras. A 13MP camera could be used as the device's main sensor. The resolution and capabilities of the other two sensors have not been made public. According to rumours, the smartphone will have a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

According to reports, the Lava Blaze NXT has a 5000mAh battery and 10W fast charging capability. It might use a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers, like the Lava Blaze. Additionally, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack is rumoured to be included. Furthermore, according to Sudhanshu, the Lava Blaze NXT will retail in India for less than Rs 10,000 in a 4GB + 64GB configuration.

The country's price range for the additional MediaTek Helio G37-powered smartphones mentioned above is between Rs 8000 and Rs 10,000. For those who are unaware, the Lava Blaze with MediaTek Helio A22 is priced at Rs 8699; it will be interesting to see how Lava will set the price for the upcoming Lava Blaze NXT.