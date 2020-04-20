Highlights MTNL announces an extension on the promotional FUP limits to September.

The promotional FUP limit of MTNL is applicable on seven plans including the base FTH-599 plan and the FTH-1500 plan that has been now been opened to new bookings

Under the promotional FUP limit, users of the FTH-1500 plan will receive 300GB of additional data.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) announced that it has reopened the booking of FTH-1500 plan to new customers. The FTH-1500 plan enables users to browse at 500 Mbps speeds upto 1200GB and 5 Mbps post exhausting the high speed limit for Rs 1500 per month. Additionally, the plan lets users make unlimited calls within India. MTNL also notes that the plans are symmetric which means that the upload speeds will be the same as download speeds. The FTH-1500 plans can also be subscribed quarterly and yearly for a price of Rs 4000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

MTNL Extends Additional FUP Limit Offer on Seven Plans to September

MTNL has also announced that the company would be extending its promotional FUP limit offer on seven plans to September 9, 2020. The state-owned telecom operator initially announced the additional FUP on its plans on March 10, 2020.

Under the promotional FUP limit offer, seven plans of MTNL including the base FTH-599 plan would receive additional data on the existing limit till September. The additional FUP limit on the plans range from 50GB to 2000GB with the base pack receiving 50 GB while the top tiered FTH-4990 plan receiving 2000GB.

According to MTNL, the FTH-599 plan is open only to those users who are willing to book the plan for 90 days. The FTH-599 plan enables users to browse at 100 Mbps speed upto 150GB and at 1 Mbps speed on reaching the FUP limit. However, under the promotional FUP limit offer, the upgraded limit for FTH-599 plan would be 200GB. The quarterly price of FTH-599 plan has been fixed at Rs 1620 while the plan can also be subscribed yearly for a price of Rs 5990.

Similarly, the FTH-777 plan would receive 100GB as additional FUP limit while the FTH-1111 plan would receive 250 GB of additional data. Further, the FTTH-Fire and FTH-2990 plans would receive 500GB and 1000GB of additional data respectively.

FTH-1500 Plan Also Eligible for Additional FUP Data

MTNL has also announced that the FTH-1500 plan that has been reopened for new booking would also be eligible for the additional FUP data.

The company said that the FTH-1500 Plan would receive 300 GB of additional data for the next six months which would mean that the upgraded limit would be 1500GB.