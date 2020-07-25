Bharti Airtel Removes Rs 2,398 Prepaid Plan from its Truly Unlimited Offer

Airtel has removed its Rs 2,398 prepaid plan with a validity of one year and has started offering new data coupons

By July 25th, 2020 AT 6:08 PM
    bharti-airtel-removes-rs2398-prepaid-plan-unlimited

    Bharti Airtel keeps on adding and removing prepaid plans. The telco has removed its Rs 2,398 prepaid plan from its Truly Unlimited offerings. This plan used to come with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and Airtel Thanks benefits. It came with a validity of 365 days (1 year) which is a full year. But the telco also offers another plan of Rs 2,498 for which it charged just Rs 100 more with the same validity of 365 days (1 year). But with this Rs 2,498 plan, the customer will get 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and Airtel Thanks benefits. This plan makes more sense for a person who is going for a one year recharge.

    Airtel Looking to Maximising ARPU

    Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is a metric which every telco takes very seriously. The higher the ARPU, the better it is. By removing the Rs 2,398 prepaid plan, Bharti Airtel is directing customers to go for the Rs 2,498 plan if they want to go for a yearly prepaid plan. With the additional Rs 100 in recharge, Bharti Airtel will get a higher ARPU from customers going for a yearly prepaid plan.

    It is worthy to note that it is still a cheaper plan than Reliance Jio’s Rs 2,599 yearly prepaid plan offering 2GB daily data and other benefits with the same validity of one year.

    New Data Coupons Announced

    Airtel is also providing customers with free data coupons for select prepaid plans. The customer will get ‘pre-selected’ data coupons. These coupons can be redeemed from the Airtel Thanks app under the ‘My Coupon’ section which will be provided to all the users.

    The telco is offering two free 1GB data coupons to customers recharging with Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 298, Rs 349, and Rs 398 plans. Each of the coupons will carry a validity of 28 days. But the customers recharging with Rs 399, Rs 449, and Rs 558 prepaid plans will be provided with four 1GB data coupons, each carrying a validity of 56 days.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    2
    Sahil Shah
    Sahil Shah

    I read somewhere that SMS limit of 100 messages has been removed. Is that correct? If yes, then why operators have not removed the limit?

    Tushar Malhotra
    Tushar Malhotra

    Incorrect

