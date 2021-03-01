Oppo Find X3 Series to Debut on March 11: Everything You Need to Know

Chinese smartphone company, Oppo, confirmed that it would launch the Find X3 series on March 11 in China. Like last year, the Find X3 series is rumoured to have four smartphones- the Find X3, the Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite. The Find X3 series will have similar hardware as the OnePlus 9 devices, which are also expected to launch by the end of this month. In November 2020, Oppo announced a new technology called ‘Full-path Color Management System’ that’s expected to come with the Find X3 Pro. The Find X3 and Find X3 Pro are rumoured to feature Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, whereas the Find X3 Lite will have Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Find X3 Lite was earlier rumoured to be a rebranded version of Oppo Reno 5 5G.

Oppo Find X3 Series Launch: What You Need to Know

The Oppo Find X3 series launch date was officially confirmed on Weibo. Besides, Oppo’s YouTube channel also has a scheduled live stream for March 11. The tagline for the Oppo Find X3 series is ‘Awake Colour,’ hinting that the phone will come in a unique colour option.

At the March 11 event, Oppo might unveil just two phones- the Find X3 and the Find X3 Pro. The Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite will go official at a later date. As noted, the Find X3 Lite could well be a rebranded version of Oppo Reno 5 5G, whereas the Find X3 Neo could be a rebadged Reno 5 Pro+.

Talking about the Find X3 Pro, it could be powered by Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and the Find X3 will have Snapdragon 870 SoC underneath. The Full-path Color Management System may be limited to the Find X3 Pro. The Pro is also expected to have top-of-the-line camera hardware led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens. Other rumoured specs include 120Hz Quad HD+ display, 125W fast charging, fast wireless charging and a beefy battery.

The Find X3, on the other hand, could be an affordable flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 870 chipset onboard. It is also expected to come with fast charging and fast wireless charging.

It seems like the global launch event of the Oppo Find X3 series will also take place on March 11. India launch details of the Find X3 devices are unknown at the moment.