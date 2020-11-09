OnePlus 9 Series Might Come With Three Different Devices

OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch with three devices and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC

By November 9th, 2020 AT 5:55 PM
    OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series next year around March or April next year. As per an online leakster TechDroider, OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 9 with three different devices. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 8 series also came out with three devices – ‘OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T.’ The OnePlus 9 series is expected to come with the same – ‘OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9T.’ There are also rumours suggesting that OnePlus might go with OnePlus 9 Ultra instead of OnePlus 9T. More details on the story ahead.

    OnePlus 9 Series Might Get Three Variants

    One of the key takeaways from the rumours online is that the OnePlus 9 series might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. The devices are expected to come with a punch-hole display with the front camera at the center of the screen.

    The OnePlus 9 is claimed to carry the model number ‘LE2110’ and the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to carry three model numbers – LE2117, LE2120, and LE2119. The third device (OnePlus 9T or Ultra) in the series is claimed to carry the model number LE2127.

    OnePlus 9 Series Expected Features

    The OnePlus 9 series models are expected to support up to 144Hz display, come with dual stereo speakers and IP68 certification making the device dust and waterproof. The devices are also expected to support 40W or 65W fast-charging.

    The OnePlus 9 series is also expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any of the details regarding the new series and its models yet. All the information mentioned here is based on rumours and leaks online.

    OnePlus Stops OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

    Meanwhile, OnePlus has stopped the rollout of OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices. This update was meant to provide the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices with the October 2020 Android security patch. The company has stopped providing users with this update without citing any information. However, many users have complained online about losing their data along with other issues after updating their device with the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

