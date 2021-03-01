JioFiber Installation Charges: Rs 1,000 Will Be Deducted from Trial Offer Deposit

A few months ago, JioFiber introduced ‘Trial Offer’ for the customers looking to join the ISP for the first time. Under the Trial Offer, new JioFiber users will be provided with two options priced at Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500. The Rs 2,500 option comes with free OTT subscriptions, whereas the Rs 1,500 option doesn’t come with any such subscriptions. The ISP is offering 150 Mbps speeds as a base with both options to new subscribers. The cost paid includes installation charges. A lot of Internet Service Providers remove installation charges on long-term broadband plans, but that’s isn’t the case with JioFiber. Continue reading to know more about JioFiber Installation Charges.

JioFiber Installation Charges: Everything You Need to Know

Under the JioFiber Trial offer, the company is providing 30 days of free trial with truly unlimited internet at 150 Mbps upload & download speeds. The Trial Offer comes in two options, as mentioned above.

Rs 2,500 Option: JioFiber new customers opting for this option will receive free 150 Mbps internet and free access to 10 OTT subscriptions. The company will charge Rs 2,500, which will break down as Rs 1,000 for installation charges and Rs 1,500 as refundable security deposit because users will be given a free router.

Rs 1,500 Option: In this option, users will be charged Rs 1,500 as a refundable security deposit, however, there will not be any installation charges. Users will not get any free OTT subscriptions with this offer. JioFiber will collect these charges upfront from the new customers.

JioFiber says the one-time refundable amount includes a deposit for devices and advance towards installation charges (Rs 1,000). These charges will be refundable only if the service is discontinued in the 30 day trial period upon return of devices in working condition.

After the trial period of 30 days, users will be required to choose JioFiber broadband plans which start at Rs 399 and going all the way up to Rs 8,499. New JioFiber users will be given a free router that will be taken back by the company while closing the connection.

As for the JioFiber plans, they start at Rs 399 with 30 Mbps speeds and offers up to 1 Gbps speeds at a maximum price of Rs 8,499. The OTT subscriptions come bundled with broadband plans priced at least Rs 999. The Rs 399 and Rs 699 JioFiber plans come with basic benefits without any OTT subscriptions. The premium plan of Rs 8,499 offers OTT subscriptions worth Rs 1,800 every month, including the Netflix Premium plan of Rs 799.