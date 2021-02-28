OnePlus 9 Series Launch Date to Be Announced on March 8, Claims Tipster

OnePlus will likely announce the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series on March 8, according to tipster Max Jambor. OnePlus was long rumoured to launch the OnePlus 9 series in March and this rumour falls in-line with the same. That said, the official launch might take place sometime in early April, but we need to wait for the official announcement. The OnePlus 9 series is expected to have three smartphones- the vanilla OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and an affordable smartphone currently rumoured to be the OnePlus 9E/9R/9 Lite. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, whereas the affordable handset is rumoured to make use of Snapdragon 870 SoC. A separate 91mobiles report claims the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus 9R and two more products will be launched by mid-March.

OnePlus 9 Series and OnePlus Watch Arriving Next Month

Alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the Chinese company is also expected to launch OnePlus Watch with WearOS on board. Coming to the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus 9R will be the most affordable phone in the series. As for the rumoured specs of the OnePlus 9R, it will have a 90Hz Full HD+ display, 5G-enabled Snapdragon 690 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It will be disappointing if OnePlus opts for a mid-range Snapdragon processor for the OnePlus 9R. Since both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to have Snapdragon 888 5G underneath, the OnePlus 9R should have Snapdragon 870 SoC taking on the likes of Moto Edge S and Redmi K40. The Redmi K40 will likely launch in India under the Poco brand, so the pricing would be even more aggressive.

Moving onto the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, they will have up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The 9 Pro may also come in a 16GB RAM model with 512GB of internal storage. Other rumoured specs of the OnePlus 9 Pro include a Quad HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 64MP quad-camera setup, 65W fast charging, 45W wireless charging and Android 11 out of the box.

On the flip side, we have the OnePlus 9 with Full HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 48MP triple camera setup, same 65W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and it will run Android 11 out of the box.