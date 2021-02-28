OnePlus 9 Series Launch Date to Be Announced on March 8, Claims Tipster

OnePlus will likely announce the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series on March 8, according to tipster Max Jambor. OnePlus was long rumoured to launch the OnePlus 9 series in March and this rumour falls in-line with the same. That said, the official launch might take place sometime in early April, but we need to wait for the official announcement. The OnePlus 9 series is expected to have three smartphones- the vanilla OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and an affordable smartphone currently rumoured to be the OnePlus 9E/9R/9 Lite. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, whereas the affordable handset is rumoured to make use of Snapdragon 870 SoC. A separate 91mobiles report claims the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus 9R and two more products will be launched by mid-March.
OnePlus 9 Series and OnePlus Watch Arriving Next Month
Alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the Chinese company is also expected to launch OnePlus Watch with WearOS on board. Coming to the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus 9R will be the most affordable phone in the series. As for the rumoured specs of the OnePlus 9R, it will have a 90Hz Full HD+ display, 5G-enabled Snapdragon 690 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It will be disappointing if OnePlus opts for a mid-range Snapdragon processor for the OnePlus 9R. Since both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to have Snapdragon 888 5G underneath, the OnePlus 9R should have Snapdragon 870 SoC taking on the likes of Moto Edge S and Redmi K40. The Redmi K40 will likely launch in India under the Poco brand, so the pricing would be even more aggressive.
Moving onto the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, they will have up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The 9 Pro may also come in a 16GB RAM model with 512GB of internal storage. Other rumoured specs of the OnePlus 9 Pro include a Quad HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 64MP quad-camera setup, 65W fast charging, 45W wireless charging and Android 11 out of the box.
On the flip side, we have the OnePlus 9 with Full HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 48MP triple camera setup, same 65W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and it will run Android 11 out of the box.
Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.