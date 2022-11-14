Africa Needs 4G More Despite the Presence of 5G

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

Follow Us

4G

Unsurprisingly, 5G was a key topic during the Africa Tech Festival 2022, which was held in Cape Town last week. Since the spectrum auction proved to be a protracted procedure, South Africa, in particular, has found it frustrating to wait for the new mobile broadband standard. After completing it, service providers all throughout the nation are stepping up their efforts to roll out 5G connectivity and solutions.

Reasons for the Need for 4G

Despite the fact that this is encouraging for folks in the immediate area, 5G is still a ways off in other parts of Africa. Because of this, service providers, governments, and individuals alike should continue to place a high focus on the deployment, penetration, and quality of 4G and LTE across the African continent. During a roundtable hosted by Huawei and presided over by Dr Mohamed Madkour, its VP for Global Carrier Network Solutions and Marketing, this was one of the topics that was covered. He stated that 4G and LTE have had a significant impact on the world and would continue to do so.

For individuals all throughout the world, 4G has accomplished wonderful things. According to Madkour, there are numerous businesses that could only have been founded as a result of 4G, adding trillions of dollars to the world economy. The Huawei VP also mentioned the need for a strong 4G layer in order to enable 5G, as well as the reality that 5G is still in its early stages on the African continent. 5G has just been around for three years, and they have barely scratched the surface. They haven't even begun to touch the surface of 5G, which has only been available for three years.

Looking at some of the additional connection-related challenges that many African countries still face, it is clear that the development of fibre optic networks has not always been easy and that significant portions of the population remain without connectivity. In this situation, according to Madkour, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions present a significant possibility for tying the aforementioned segments together.

The VP claims that service providers might potentially get their clients ready to use 5G when it becomes available by encouraging connectivity through FWA and comparable technologies. He continues by pointing out the enormous business opportunity that exists because millions of homes in Sub-Saharan Africa can afford broadband connectivity but choose to stay disconnected.

The price of 5G equipment, which is more expensive than 4G and LTE hardware, is currently another barrier. There is a lot of excitement about the possibilities that 5G has for the African continent, but this enthusiasm shouldn't eclipse the advantages that 4G and LTE continue to provide for those who are not connected.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Bharti Airtel One Year Recharge Plans and Data top ups explained. As New Year is around and if you are looking for yearly plans to avoid monthly recharge hassles, this visual is for you.
By Srikapardhi
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments