Orange Makes Yet Another Acquisition, this Time a Swiss Cybersecurity Company

While Telsys can trace its roots back even further, SCRT has been providing various security assessment services, software, and training to Swiss businesses for 20 years. Silicomp, a French IT company, acquired Telsys a few years back. Silicomp, in turn, was acquired by none other than Orange in 2006. Later, Telsys was once more hived off and established as a stand-alone supplier of managed cloud, networking, and associated services. That lasted until July 2020, when SCRT bought it.

Additional Details About Orange’s Acquisition

Orange Cyberdefense plans to increase sales to €1 billion by 2023. As a result, it has entered nine European markets—including, as of last week, Switzerland—directly or through acquisitions. Purchasing SecureData in February 2019 allowed it to grow its presence in the UK. Later on, in the same year, it carried out the same transaction in the Netherlands by purchasing SecureLink for €515 million. A total of 17 security operation centres (SOCs) and 13 cyberSOCs around the world are home to Orange Cyberdefense's 2,700 workers.

Orange Cyberdefense is now able to provide local help to Swiss organisations around-the-clock thanks to the acquisition of SCRT and Telsys. Orange claimed that the agreement would increase its European experience in ethical hacking and cyber threat intelligence. In fact, Orange stated that it intended to keep the management and staff of SCRT and Telsys on board since it views them as essential to bolstering and expediting its expansion plans. Orange Business Services (OBS), which has offices in Geneva and Zurich, is moreover already established in Switzerland. Its reputation in the Swiss enterprise market will undoubtedly grow as a result of Orange Cyberdefense's entry.

In a statement, Orange Cyberdefense CEO Hugues Foulon said the company is thrilled with its purchase and eager to welcome these new teams as they will boost all of their capabilities. In their quest to become the top cybersecurity nation in Europe, this is yet another advancement.

According to Eric Delangle, chairman of SCRT and Telsys, this operation will allow them to carry out their leadership project in Switzerland by using Orange Cyberdefense's size, service portfolio, and operational model to better serve the national clients.