Amantya Technologies Demonstrates 5G VoNR Call from Gurgaon

Amantya Technologies, a global SI (system integration) and product engineering player, recently announced that it had successfully demonstrated a 5G VoNR (Voice over New Radio) call from its state-of-the-art lab in Gurgaon, India. Amantya has added to its rich portfolio of 5G network solutions portfolio with this successful demonstration. The company already has IP accelerators, including Astra 5G, avant-garde 5G solutions, 5G network-in-a-box, an end-to-end enterprise 5G solution, and a standalone (SA) core.

Amantya made the 5G VoNR call over its in-house 5G SA network, RAN solution, and IMS server. It is a significant milestone for the company. 5G VoNR has many advantages. It can support ultra-high definition calls. RCS (rich communication services) can also be integrated into the IMS server. Amantya can now offer complete IMS integration services along with several other services offered over the IMS network in the 5G core infrastructure by demonstrating its 5G VoNR capabilities.

Amantya is continuously investing in its R&D (research and development) initiatives and increasing its expertise in 5G. Sanjay Bisen, CTO of Amantya Technologies, said that because of this successful demonstration of 5G VoNR, the company hopes to offer its customers high-definition and seamless voice and video calling experiences over 5G networks.