Amantya Technologies Demonstrates 5G VoNR Call from Gurgaon

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Amantya made the 5G VoNR call over its in-house 5G SA network, RAN solution, and IMS server. It is a significant milestone for the company. 5G VoNR has many advantages. It can support ultra-high definition calls. RCS (rich communication services) can also be integrated into the IMS server.

Highlights

  • Amantya Technologies, a global SI (system integration) and product engineering player, recently announced that it had successfully demonstrated a 5G VoNR (Voice over New Radio) call from its state-of-the-art lab in Gurgaon, India.
  • Amantya has added to its rich portfolio of 5G network solutions portfolio with this successful demonstration.
  • The company already has IP accelerators, including Astra 5G, avant-garde 5G solutions, 5G network-in-a-box, an end-to-end enterprise 5G solution, and a standalone (SA) core. 

Follow Us

Amantya Technologies

Amantya Technologies, a global SI (system integration) and product engineering player, recently announced that it had successfully demonstrated a 5G VoNR (Voice over New Radio) call from its state-of-the-art lab in Gurgaon, India. Amantya has added to its rich portfolio of 5G network solutions portfolio with this successful demonstration. The company already has IP accelerators, including Astra 5G, avant-garde 5G solutions, 5G network-in-a-box, an end-to-end enterprise 5G solution, and a standalone (SA) core.

Amantya made the 5G VoNR call over its in-house 5G SA network, RAN solution, and IMS server. It is a significant milestone for the company. 5G VoNR has many advantages. It can support ultra-high definition calls. RCS (rich communication services) can also be integrated into the IMS server. Amantya can now offer complete IMS integration services along with several other services offered over the IMS network in the 5G core infrastructure by demonstrating its 5G VoNR capabilities.

Amantya is continuously investing in its R&D (research and development) initiatives and increasing its expertise in 5G. Sanjay Bisen, CTO of Amantya Technologies, said that because of this successful demonstration of 5G VoNR, the company hopes to offer its customers high-definition and seamless voice and video calling experiences over 5G networks.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments