WhatsApp Users in India Can Get Instant Credit with CASHe

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

WhatsApp, a very commonly used texting platform in India will now be in the eyes of consumers who want credit facility. CASHe, a fintech company that offers instant loan to Indian users recently partnered with Jio Haptik, a WhatsApp chatbot solution provider. Both the companies will enable Indian users on WhatsApp to get access to instant credit. Users will simply be able to get credit on WhatsApp without doing much. CASHe has its own system to complete KYC (know your customer) and Jio Haptik brings advanced conversational commerce capabilities to the table.

After a user is verified, he/she can very conveniently get access to credit in a conversational manner. CASHe just requires the name of the user that is registered on his/her PAN card to do a background check. Users on WhatsApp will have to connect with CASHe through a dedicated number.

Being on WhatsApp can provide users of CASHe with a very convenient experience as the hassle of getting credit is removed. Swapan Rajdev, co-founder and chief technology officer of CASHe, said that since the time the company went live with its WhatsApp chatbot, CASHe has seen more than 50,000 credit line issuances worth more than R 25 crore.

What's great about this partnership between the two companies is that a user who needs credit won't have to leave the platform at all anymore. In a very convenient conversational manner, users can get access to instant credit with CASHe on WhatsApp.

