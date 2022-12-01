Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Announced: Pushes Durability to Another Level

Similar to its predecessor, the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 features scratch resistance. The business has increased drop protection, though. It is made of a novel type of glass composition that is said to enhance drop performance on challenging surfaces like concrete.

Highlights

  • The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is the newest glass invention from Corning Incorporated.
  • Durability was rated as the most important factor by 84% of buyers in China, India, and the US.
  • Gorilla Glass has contributed to a revolution in consumer communication and the mobile consumer electronics sector for more than ten years.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

When we buy a smartphone, we frequently worry about the display and how to safeguard it because repairing a damaged display is expensive. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is the newest glass invention from Corning Incorporated.

Gorilla Glass has contributed to a revolution in consumer communication and the mobile consumer electronics sector for more than ten years. Gorilla Glass will continue to address challenging consumer issues and satisfy the demands of both present, and future smartphone users, as roughly half a billion consumers around the world have yet to switch to smartphones.

Details on the Gorilla Glass Victus 2

With its market-leading cover glasses and glass and optics for semiconductor products that boost performance, deliver new connectivity features, enable new designs, and support immersive user experiences with augmented reality and 3D sensing, Corning continues to build on its legacy of innovation across the company's Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) market access platform.

The company challenged its scientists, according to David Velasquez, vice president and general manager of Gorilla Glass, to develop a glass composition that was durable enough to withstand drops from a height onto surfaces that were more uneven than asphalt. They were also asked to enhance cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices.

Similar to its predecessor, the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 features scratch resistance. The business has increased drop protection, though. It is made of a novel type of glass composition that is said to enhance drop performance on challenging surfaces like concrete. The brand-new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 can withstand repeated falls from heights of up to 1 metre on concrete and up to 2 metres on asphalt.

Durability was rated as the most important factor by 84% of buyers in China, India, and the US, three of the biggest markets for smartphones, according to internal research done by Corning. Only flagship devices will employ the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is a high-end option. In the upcoming months, we should see products incorporating glass from businesses like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more. The market release of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is anticipated within the upcoming few months. It is now being tested by numerous clients.

