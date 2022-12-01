ARF-IX Telecom Establishes Point of Presence at Onix Data Centre

Reported by Aparna R 0

AFR-IX telecom has established a point of presence (PoP) at ONIX Data Centre in Accra, Ghana, to facilitate their services and connectivity. ONIX's flagship facility is the top-rated Tier IV certified, co-location, carrier neutral Data Centre based in Accra, Ghana, the only one of its kind in the region.

Highlights

  • This new POP at ONIX is AFR-IX telecom's 2nd POP in the Ghana.
  • AFR-IX telecom is an Internet service provider that delivers Internet and data services to Enterprises, International Carriers and Telecommunication Operators in Africa.
  • This partnership with ONIX helps AFR-IX telecom to provide world-class Tier IV certified data centres and data centre interconnection.

Follow Us

ARF-IX Telecom Establishes Point of Presence at Onix Data Centre

The partnership of AFR-IX telecom with Onix provides a major boost to Enterprises, International Carriers and Telecommunication Operators seeking Internet and data service coverage in more than 50 countries AFR-IX telecom is operating. The ability for tenants to interconnect through the IXP is of major benefit and greatly enhances the ecosystem within the facility.

"We needed a world-class carrier-neutral colocation data centre facility for our services and connectivity solutions. This partnership with ONIX satisfies our requirements for providing world-class Tier IV certified data centres and data centre interconnection to our clients, especially in the West Africa sub-region.

Also ReadIRIS Subsea Cable to Link Ireland and Iceland

"We offer internationally high quality and personalised Internet and data services to corporates and telecommunications in the African continent, and our extensive Pan African Network covered with terrestrial and submarine cables makes AFR-IX telecom one of the leading Telecom operating service providers in Africa, and the most reliable and largest metro-Ethernet network with Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)," said Eduardo Puigcarbo, Global Account Manager and Head of Ghana Operations, AFR-IX telecom.

With a network made up of more than 60 PoPs, the announcement establishes AFR-IX as the second PoP in Ghana and expands its reach to more than 50 African nations.

Also Read: Equinix Announces TY15 IBX; Invests $115M in its New Data Center

"With extensive reach in Europe and Africa, our existing and future clients will be able to utilise all of AFR-IX' extensive Network and Cloud services, including their Layer 2 and 3 services, SD-WAN, Managed service, IPLC, and cloud platform service. ISPs will connect "peer" via the IXP in the facility to the AFR-IX network. This is an important day for us." added Michael Nahon, CEO of ONIX Data Center.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments