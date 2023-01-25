Infinix Note 12i Launched in India, Is it a Good Device

Infinix Note 12i is the latest device to be launched by Infinix for the Indian market. The device is an entry-level smartphone meant for the masses to be able to consume 4G services. The Infinix Note 12i has a big display and a triple-camera setup at the rear. It is a dual SIM 4G VoLTE device with a 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphone lovers and a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging. Let's take a look at the specifications and price of the smartphone.

Infinix Note 12i Specifications in India

Infinix Note 12i comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a maximum brightness of 1000nits. The chipset that powers this smartphone is the MediaTek Helio G85, and it comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device also has a dedicated microSD card slot with which the internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB.

The Infinix Note 12i has a triple-camera sensor at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a QVGA AI camera. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. The device packs a huge 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12i Price in India

The Infinix Note 12i comes for Rs 9999 in India with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Force Black and Metaverse Blue. It will be available to purchase via Flipkart starting Jan 30, 2023. Since it will be available on Flipkart, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, then you can get a 5% cashback on your purchase.

Is it a Good Device?

The Infinix Note 12i looks like a decent 4G budget smartphone for the Indian market. Exactly how good or bad it is can only be known once you use the device. On paper, the specifications look good. There's a big battery, the chipset is decent, and the triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP sensor is also a good deal.