Get Ready to Binge These Netflix Movies and Web Series This Week

Now that March is well past the halfway point, it has generated a lot of attention. This month, a number of blockbusters are expected to visit theatres, while a sizable number of movies and web series are expected to debut on OTT platforms. Netflix is leading the pack of movies and web series debuting this week, as is the fashion. This week, Netflix offers many new movies you may watch if you run into dull moments.

The following six Netflix original films and web series will keep you entertained throughout the week.

Invisible City

While trying to find his daughter, Eric becomes embroiled in a conflict between the real world and a mythical one. He reveals his true character when he emerges from the holy waters, though. This mind-bending series, which is based on Brazilian folklore, has big roles for Marco Pigossi, Alessandra Negrini, Jessica Córes, and other actors.

Release date: March 22, 2023

Waco: American Apocalypse

In the early 1990s, a mentally ill guy founds a cult in the USA that propagates very perilous religious doctrines. Due to the cult's deadly and radical beliefs, a 51-day gunfight with American Federal Agents eventually occurs.

Release date: March 22, 2023

Johnny

A court orders an ex-offender to work at a hospice where he is responsible for caring for the sick. He makes friends with a priest who helps him entirely turn his life around while he is serving his sentence at the hospice. Dawid Ogrodnik, Piotr Trojan, and Beata Zygarlicka star in this film.

Release date: March 23, 2023

The Night Agent

The Night Agent is the most intriguing Netflix release this week among the films and web series. A low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland works in the White House basement. He has to answer a phone that never rings as part of his employment. Then one day, an unexpected call causes that to alter, placing him and everyone around him in peril. This crime drama, which Seth Gordon directed, features Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and others.

Release date: March 23, 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Release date: March 24, 2023

Love is Blind (Season 4)

The hosts of the reality television programme Love is Blind assist single men and women in finding partners for marriage. The unique aspect of this reality programme is that the participants cannot meet until they become engaged and have fallen in love. The hosts of the programme are Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Release date: March 24, 2023