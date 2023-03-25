Because of the OTT platforms' frequent content updates, entertainment is offered every week in a brand-new, thrilling ride. As entertainment platforms prepare to spoil their fans with the best movies, this week won't be any different. These talented artists perform in a variety of styles and languages. Seeing these movies that are coming to OTT this week in March will therefore guarantee you a lot of heated enjoyment.

Below is a list of the movies that will be on OTT during this March week.

We Lost Our Human

The interactive comedy adventure "We Lost Our Human" chronicles the humorous exploits of two house pets, a cat named Pud and a dog named Ham, who wake up to find that all humans have supposedly vanished from Earth, leading to funny encounters and difficulties.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: March 21, 2023

Panchathantram

The five stories that make up "Panchathantram" each centre on a different sensation of the human body. The captivating stories of Sight, Smell, Hearing, Taste, and Touch promise to be a one-of-a-kind experience as they lead audiences on a quest for Peace, Fear, Will, Love, and Tenacity through a contemporary fairytale.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release date: March 22, 2023

Pathaan

In the action-packed thriller "Pathaan," a spy from India faces out against a gang of mercenaries led by a man with evil plans for his country. The movie promises to take viewers on an exciting voyage with breathtaking visuals and edge-of-your-seat action.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: March 22, 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

This Hindi heist movie, which is directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Amar Kaushik, features Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: March 24, 2023

Poovan

The protagonist of this movie, Hari, struggles with insomnia until the advent of a rooster who moves in next door and throws his routine for a loop.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: March 24, 2023

Purusha Pretham

This Malayalam crime-comedy film, which also stars Darshana Rajendran, is about a brave policeman named Sebastian who becomes mixed up in a mystery involving a missing unidentified corpse.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: March 24, 2023

High & Low The Worst X Cross

The story of this movie, which takes place three years after the events of "High and Low: The Worst," centres on the continued conflict between the street fighters of Oya High and the lawbreakers of Housen Academy.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: March 25, 2023

Crisis

Three interconnected opioid crisis stories are told: a drug dealer organises a multi-cartel smuggling operation; a mother of an architect learns the truth about her son's drug use; and a professor fights disclosures about his research partner.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: March 26 2023