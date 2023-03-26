Airtel 4G Data Vouchers to Boost Your Daily Data Limit

Bharti Airtel offers several 4G data vouchers to customers, which they can recharge with in case they have exhausted the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data. These data vouchers can feel slightly more expensive if you try to calculate per GB of data cost. But since they are standalone data vouchers, they are very essential for some users who are in need of extra data in the short term. Airtel hasn't really announced any new major 4G data vouchers in the recent past except for the Rs 149 plan, so most of these plans might already be known to you. Let's take a look at them.

Airtel 4G Data Vouchers Available Today

Airtel's 4G data vouchers start at just Rs 19. This plan offers 1GB of data and has a validity of just 1 day. The next plan that you can go for is the Rs 58 voucher which comes with 3GB of data and has the same validity as the existing base prepaid plan. Then you will get the Rs 65 plan which comes with 4GB of data and also has the same validity as the base prepaid plan of the user. If you want more data, then you can go for the Rs 98 voucher, which comes with 5GB of data and has the same validity as the existing plan.

In case you are comfortable with spending more to get more data, then you can go for the Rs 118 plan, which comes with 12GB of data. This plan also has the same validity as the existing plan of the user. With the Rs 118 plan, Airtel has reduced the cost of per GB data significantly compared to what the user would have to pay for each GB of data with the Rs 98 plan.

Then there are the Rs 148 and Rs 149 data vouchers. With the Rs 148 plan, you get 15GB of data, and this plan's validity is the same as the user's base prepaid plan. With the Rs 149 plan, the user only gets 1GB of data, but he also gets access to Airtel Xstream Premium for 30 days. Then there's the Rs 181 plan which comes with 1GB of daily data for 30 days, which essentially means 30GB of data.

Lastly, with the Rs 301 plan, the user gets a lump sum of 50GB of data, and it has the same validity as the user's base prepaid plan. This is a good plan for people who want to work from home and are reliant on mobile data to do so.