Google to Expand Presence in Ohio with Two New Data Centers

Google announced on Wednesday that it will build two more data centers in Ohio to support its artificial intelligence (AI) technology and other tools. The company already has one data center operating near Columbus, and the two new locations will bring Google's total investment in the state to over $2 billion.

According to an AP report, the expansion comes as Ohio is experiencing a surge in investments from the technology industry. Intel is constructing a $20 billion chip factory in the area just east of Columbus, while Honda and LG Energy Solution of South Korea are building a $3.5 billion battery plant between Columbus and Cincinnati, which will serve as Honda's North American electric vehicle hub.

The new data centers will support Google's growing need for computing power to support its AI algorithms, as well as other tools used in search, YouTube, and other products. The company has been investing heavily in AI and machine learning over the past few years, and has been developing new applications for these technologies, including autonomous vehicles and healthcare.

Google's data centers are among the most energy-efficient in the industry, with the company committing to running its facilities on renewable energy sources. The company's data center in Oklahoma was one of the first to run entirely on wind energy, and Google has pledged to be carbon-free by 2030.

The expansion of Google's presence in Ohio is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the state, including construction jobs for building the new data centers and long-term employment opportunities to operate and maintain the facilities. The company also plans to support local education initiatives and community development programs.

With the growth of the technology industry in Ohio, the state is rapidly becoming a hub for innovation and new developments. The investments by companies like Google, Intel, and Honda are driving economic growth and creating new opportunities for workers in the state.