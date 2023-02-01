A Look at Upcoming Features of WhatsApp

The goal of WhatsApp's engineers is to continuously improve and add new capabilities to Meta's instant messaging service. Every time WhatsApp releases a new version, there are some intriguing new features aimed at improving the platform's user interface and privacy. Along with the new improvements, WhatsApp is anticipated to provide a number of new features to enhance the instant messaging experience of its users, including a camera switch, the opportunity to send in high resolution, an increased word limit for group subjects, and more.

WAbetainfo claims that WhatsApp is creating new features for its customers on Android, iOS, and the web. These features are currently being worked on or tested, and it is anticipated that they will be made available to all users in upcoming releases. Let's examine in greater detail the planned WhatsApp features and their operation.

Also Read: WhatsApp Beta for MacOS Is Now Available for Download

Upcoming features on WhatsApp

Icon to send high-quality images

The drawing tool header on WhatsApp will soon get a new setting icon that will let users change the photo quality. Users will be able to send photographs in their original quality thanks to the new feature. Contrary to the existing setting, which causes WhatsApp to automatically reduce photo quality.

According to rumours, the feature is being worked on and could appear in upcoming upgrades of the instant messaging programme. Users will, however, notice a new icon in the photo settings once it is implemented, allowing them to change the shot's quality before sending it.

Longer group subjects and descriptions

WhatsApp has increased the character limit for group subjects and descriptions in its most recent Android beta release. 25 characters used to be the maximum allowed for a WhatsApp group subject. Users will soon be able to write up to 100 words, though. The platform will also boost the character limit from 512 to 2048, making it simpler to define the group's name and goal.

It should be noted that the feature is already accessible to Android beta testers and will expand to more users in upcoming versions.

Also Read: WhatsApp Feature that Everyone Probably Wants

Text Editor

Additionally, WhatsApp is developing a brand-new text editor for the sketching tool. According to a Wabetainfo source, the platform, which is owned by meta, is redesigning its text editor and will soon introduce new capabilities to let users alter their writing before transmitting.

WhatsApp intends to upgrade the sketching tool with three new capabilities along with the new text editor. The features are:

Ability to quickly switch between different fonts by tapping font options above the keyboard.

Ability to change the text alignment (left, center, right).

Option to change the text background colour for differentiation.

The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to release in the future updates of the app.

New Fonts

In addition to backdrops and alignments, WhatsApp is reportedly working on new fonts for the new text editor. Users will be able to add text with various fonts and alter the text present in pictures, videos, and GIFs with this functionality.

Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze fonts are reportedly being added to WhatsApp's text editor.

Notably, chat messages and text status updates cannot use fonts that have been added to the graphic editor. The functionality is presently in development and will be included in next releases for beta testing.

Also Read: Apple Notes: 5 Unique Features You Should Know

React to messages in a community group- for iOS

This update is for the iOS users. WhatsApp is said to be working on message reactions within the community announcement group. Currently, it is not possible to react to messages sent within the community announcement group on WhatsApp. But soon, WhatsApp may soon allow users to react to messages within the announcement group. The feature is currently under development and will be released in a future update.