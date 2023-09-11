

For Bollywood film directors, the advent of OTT platforms and web series has revolutionized the landscape, enabling a shift from the traditional focus on comedies and rom-coms to exploring genres such as crime and realism. With this in mind, if you haven't already embarked on binge-watching these top Hindi web series on Netflix, let's dive in.

Also Read: Four Exciting OTT Releases for Your Weekend Entertainment









Here are some of the top Hindi web shows available on Netflix.

Guns and Gulaabs

This new Netflix series, starring the versatile actor Rajkumar Rao in the lead role, transports you to the 1990s. We eagerly await the unfolding drama as a group of misfits ventures into the criminal underworld. The series also boasts stars like Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gaurav, and Dulquer Salman. The well-known duo of Raj and DQ also serve as the series' directors. Prepare yourself for a journey alongside these exceptional gangster actors from the 1990s.

Kohrra

Randeep Jha's Hindi crime thriller series, "Kohrra," features Survinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhary, Varun Badola, and other notable actors in pivotal roles. At the heart of the story lies the mystery surrounding the murder of an NRI who tragically passes away just days before his wedding. The unraveling of this riddle holds the key.

Scoop

Inspired by Jigna Vora's book "Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison," the television show "Scoop" comes to life. The narrative is crafted by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. The protagonist of "Scoop" is a crime reporter whose life takes a bizarre turn when she is accused of killing another journalist. Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani all play significant roles in this gripping series.

Also Read: 6 Captivating Anime Shows on Netflix to Beat Dull Days

Delhi Crime

A thought-provoking web series directed by Richie Mehta and based on the horrifying Delhi gang rape that shook the capital in 2012, "Delhi Crime" is a must-watch. This skillfully crafted television series immerses viewers in a gripping narrative. Key roles are portrayed by Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Vinod Sherawat, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Aranyak

In this Netflix crime thriller series directed by Vinay Waikul, Raveena Tandon takes on a powerful female lead role. The story unfolds in the fictional Himachal Pradesh village of Sironah, where Tandon's character, police officer Kasturi Dogra, grapples with personal challenges. Alongside rookie detective Angad Malik, she embarks on a quest to find the perpetrator responsible for the alleged rape and murder of a teenage foreign girl. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, and other talented actors.

Also Read: Netflix India Subscription Plans for September 2023 Detailed

Class

Ashim Ahluwalia helms the Indian adaptation of the Spanish television series "Elite" in "Class." This young adult series follows three freshmen from diverse backgrounds as they disrupt the lives of prominent families and exclusive circles, challenging the dominant elite dynamics. The cast boasts notable actors, including Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Chayan Chopra, and Ayesha Kanga.