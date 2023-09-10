NTT Expands Global IP Network With New PoP in Phoenix



Global IT infrastructure and services company NTT has announced its expansion of the Global IP Network with a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Phoenix, Arizona. According to NTT, this expansion is aimed at increasing connectivity and networking options in one of the largest and fastest-growing local economies in the United States.

PoP Location

NTT said it is establishing a Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Phoenix, Arizona, at the data centre facility operated by phoenixNAP. The business and financial services, aerospace, technology, e-commerce, healthcare, and digital media sectors in Phoenix will also benefit from the increased connectivity and networking options offered by the new PoP.

Connectivity

According to NTT, this expansion will enable the company to connect with new clients in the Phoenix area while also providing enhanced services to existing customers around the world looking to expand their operations in this important interconnection hub.

Global Reach

NTT said, Clients at phoenixNAP's facility in Phoenix will be able to connect to NTT's Global IP Network (AS2914). This network is known for offering high reliability and low latency, making it attractive to businesses and organizations seeking dependable internet services.

NTT emphasized its commitment to growing its tier-1 Global IP Network worldwide and providing increased interconnectivity options to internet-centric businesses and organizations.

phoenixNAP expressed excitement about NTT's presence in its data centre, highlighting its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to security and performance.

This expansion by NTT in Phoenix, Arizona, aims to strengthen its position in the global IT infrastructure and services market and provide enhanced connectivity options to clients in a rapidly growing economic hub.