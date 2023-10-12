Jio has a Data Add-On Pack that Comes with 1 Year Validity

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has a data add-on pack for customers that actually comes with a validity of one complete year.
  • This means that it can be purchased on top of a prepaid plan that has a validity of one year.
  • With the one-year validity data prepaid pack, a customer will likely have no worries over how much data he/she is consuming.

jio has a data add on pack

Reliance Jio has a data add-on pack for customers that actually comes with a validity of one complete year. This means that it can be purchased on top of a prepaid plan that has a validity of one year. With the one-year validity data prepaid pack, a customer will likely have no worries over how much data he/she is consuming. However, this plan is not meant for everyone. This is because it is expensive. Indian customers don't tend to generally go for higher priced plans, even if they come with long-term validity. The plan that we are talking about here costs Rs 2878. There wouldn't be many customers who would be willing to pay such an amount for a data voucher and then pay separately for a prepaid plan throughout the year. Regardless, let's check out the benefit that is bundled with the Rs 2878 plan for Jio customers.




Reliance Jio Rs 2878 Data Voucher

Reliance Jio's Rs 2878 plan comes with a validity of one complete year, which is 365 days. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data. Post the consumption of the daily data, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The total amount of data that this plan bundles for the customer is 730GB. There are no other benefits offered with this plan.

For voice calling and SMS benefits, you need to recharge with a base prepaid pack. Also, note that the Rs 2878 plan doesn't make the user eligible for the unlimited 5G data offer. For that, you need to recharge with a plan worth Rs 239 or more that comes with validity as well as voice calling and SMS benefits.

If you don't want to spend so much money on a data voucher, then you can also check out the other offerings of Jio. There are plenty of data-only vouchers with different validities available for customers on the website and the mobile app of Reliance Jio.

