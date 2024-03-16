Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs 209

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is offering customers 10GB of bonus data on recharges above Rs 209. This data would be provided to the customer in the form of a coupon. Airtel has said that select customers in India will be credited with 10GB data coupons on recharges above Rs 209, with up to 3 coupons during their recharge.









If the user is eligible to receive the bonus data coupon, he or she will be informed by SMS about the data coupon on their Airtel number. Note that Airtel hasn't explicitly mentioned who would be an eligible customer for the extra data coupon, except for the condition that one has to recharge with plans above Rs 209.

Read More - Airtel Hikes Price of Two Prepaid Plans

How to Claim the Extra Data Coupon from Airtel?

Bharti Airtel customers can sign in on their Airtel Thanks account through the mobile app and look for the coupons in the 'Rewards & Coupons' section. Airtel has said that once the customer redeems the coupon, the coupon will expire after 1 day only, and it will expire on the same day, irrespective of the usage.

Read More - Airtel CEO asks Company Executives to Spend the Day with Customers

So if you fail to consume the data offered with the coupon, you won't be able to use it the next day as it would have expired already. Airtel said, "The decision of Airtel to define eligible users is up to the sole discretion of Airtel and shall be final and binding on the Users."

Thus, there's no guarantee that every customer recharging with plans above Rs 209 will get the additional data coupon from the telco. To check if you got it, you can look out for an SMS from Airtel or go to the Airtel Thanks app and search for coupons in the 'Rewards & Coupons' section.