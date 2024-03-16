Maxis Signs Agreements for 5G-Advanced and GenAI Advancements in Malaysia



Maxis, Malaysia's integrated telecommunications provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 to collaborate on a 5G-Advanced (5.5G) acceleration program. This includes various areas to drive commercialisation and adoption in Malaysia, including use cases, key technologies, technology evolution, and the ecosystem.

Maxis and Huawei Partnership

Additionally, Maxis and Huawei will collaborate with solution providers to drive application and ecosystem innovation. Both companies will also explore initiatives to promote adoption and facilitate migration, further accelerating the technology's acceptance.

Maxis and Huawei will also showcase the benefits of end-to-end 5.5G versatility, security, and robustness through trials and testing, as noted in the joint statement. They will utilize network insights to identify opportunities for business solutions and optimization enabled by 5G and 5.5G, with a focus on consumers and businesses, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The technology players will also study future technology and spectrum evolution and provide recommendations in line with business cases and ecosystem readiness, which are reportedly aligned with the Malaysian Government's policy to support the advancement of 5.5G in the country.

As reported by TelecomTalk, most recently, both companies showcased the first 5.5G or 5G-Advanced technology trial, achieving peak speeds of up to 8 Gbps, in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Maxis and Dell Partnership

In another development, Maxis and Dell Technologies have signed an MoU at MWC 2024. This collaboration sees both parties designing solutions for cybersecurity and enterprise endpoint solutions on 5G.

Maxis and Nokia Partnership

Additionally, Maxis has partnered with Nokia to build part of Maxis' 5G Core ecosystem to meet future connectivity demands and enhance network security and reliability. As part of the collaboration, Maxis will work with Nokia to explore the implementation of newer technologies, including quantum-safe optical networking that protects against threats from both classical and quantum computers. Moreover, both companies will explore facilitating efficient and scalable connectivity across cloud environments to bolster network security.

Maxis and AWS Collaboration

In another development, Maxis collaborates with Amazon Web Services to drive Generative AI Innovation and 5G use cases. Maxis said the collaboration will leverage its 5G network capabilities and AWS Generative AI solutions to unlock new possibilities for Malaysian enterprises across multiple verticals, enhancing productivity, business efficiency, and customer experience.

Maxis and Google Cloud Partnership

Maxis has also expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud by integrating generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into its workflow and service offerings. As part of this collaboration, Maxis will work with Google Cloud to enable enterprise-grade GenAI within its internal and customer service environments, leveraging the Duet AI for Developers platform for AI-powered coding assistance in natural language and multimodal capabilities from the Gemini models on the Vertex AI platform.