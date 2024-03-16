TRAI Amends MNC Rules: Now You Can’t Port Immediately after Swapping SIM

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

TRAI has said that you can't port out of the network for at least 7 days. The telecom service providers (TSPs) can't generate a UPC (unique porting code) if the concerned subscriber's SIM was swapped within not more than 7 days. The amendment has been introduced to keep the subscribers safe from fraud and spams. 

Highlights

  • The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has amended the mobile number portability (MNC) regulations.
  • The regulations were announced back in 2009 and since then, a total of nine amendments have been introduced, with the ninth one being the latest.
  • Telecom subscribers will no longer be able to port out of their current network operator if they have swapped their SIM cards recently.

Follow Us

trai amends mnc rules now you cant

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has amended the mobile number portability (MNC) regulations. The regulations were announced back in 2009 and since then, a total of nine amendments have been introduced, with the ninth one being the latest. According to the amendment, telecom subscribers will no longer be able to port out of their current network operator if they have swapped their SIM cards recently. Swapping of SIMs happens when you lose your SIM card or the SIM card is damaged. So you ask your telecom operator to swap your old SIM for a new one.




Thus, after swapping, TRAI has said that you can't port out of the network for at least 7 days. The telecom service providers (TSPs) can't generate a UPC (unique porting code) if the concerned subscriber's SIM was swapped within not more than 7 days. The amendment has been introduced to keep the subscribers safe from fraud and spams.

Read More - TRAI Seeks Comments on Allowing VNOs to Partner with Multiple Telcos

In a release, TRAI said, "These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the practice of porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap or replacement by unscrupulous elements. Through these amendment regulations, an additional criterion for rejection of the request for allocation of UPC has been introduced. Specifically, the UPC should not be allocated if the request for UPC has been made before the expiiy of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number."

Read More - TRAI Fixing DND App Bugs, Should be Done by March

This is yet another measure from TRAI to ensure that a consumer's journey with a telecom service provider stays safe and peaceful. If you have lost your SIM card or it is not working well, you can reach out to the telecom operator's nearby store to swap the SIM. To do that, you will need an authentic ID.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They don't play Fair game.. Vi is better in offering more data ( though their network not so good in…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

"BSNL plans to quickly upgrade 4G services to 5G by June 2024 " Is this a typo or a quote…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

Population growth and growth of mobile users are more than that. And I was wondering Vi started gaining 4G customers…

Vodafone Idea Only Added 4 Million 4G Users in Four…

Girish Gowda :

Oh hell no. Airtel 4G is literally unusable aside from a few posh locations in the city. My mother has…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments