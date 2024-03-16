The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has amended the mobile number portability (MNC) regulations. The regulations were announced back in 2009 and since then, a total of nine amendments have been introduced, with the ninth one being the latest. According to the amendment, telecom subscribers will no longer be able to port out of their current network operator if they have swapped their SIM cards recently. Swapping of SIMs happens when you lose your SIM card or the SIM card is damaged. So you ask your telecom operator to swap your old SIM for a new one.









Thus, after swapping, TRAI has said that you can't port out of the network for at least 7 days. The telecom service providers (TSPs) can't generate a UPC (unique porting code) if the concerned subscriber's SIM was swapped within not more than 7 days. The amendment has been introduced to keep the subscribers safe from fraud and spams.

In a release, TRAI said, "These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the practice of porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap or replacement by unscrupulous elements. Through these amendment regulations, an additional criterion for rejection of the request for allocation of UPC has been introduced. Specifically, the UPC should not be allocated if the request for UPC has been made before the expiiy of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number."

This is yet another measure from TRAI to ensure that a consumer's journey with a telecom service provider stays safe and peaceful. If you have lost your SIM card or it is not working well, you can reach out to the telecom operator's nearby store to swap the SIM. To do that, you will need an authentic ID.