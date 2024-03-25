Avant to Build AI-Focused Data Center in Milwaukee

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Avant Technologies announces its first micro data center tailored for AI and big data sectors, slated for construction in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Highlights

  • Avant Technologies unveils plans for AI-focused micro data center.
  • Facility to cater to private cloud companies in AI and big data sectors.
  • Milwaukee chosen for its thriving tech scene and affordability.

Follow Us

Avant to Build AI-Focused Data Center in Milwaukee
Artificial Intelligence technology (AI) company Avant Technologies (Avant) today announced plans for its first Avant-branded micro data center, which will be specifically designed for private cloud companies in the AI and big data sectors. Avant's first data center is set to be built in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with the facility expected to be operational in the first half of 2025.

Also Read: AtlasEdge Launches New Tier 3 Data Centre in Leeds




Avant's Micro Data Center

"We are encouraged that the growing early demand for our high-density compute infrastructure is coming from both the on-premises and colocation segments of the private cloud sector," said Avant Technologies.

"It has always been part of our strategy to leverage the power of our technology to eventually operate our own data centers. We believe that the rapidly growing demand for new data center capacity, combined with the progress of our solution development over the past 6 months, supports our decision to move up the planned start date for this phase of Avant's growth strategy."

Considerations Behind Milwaukee Selection

Avant said it selected Milwaukee after carefully considering numerous key factors necessary, including a pool of top tech talent and affordability.

Also Read: EdgeCore Secures USD 440 Million Financing for Silicon Valley Campus Expansion

"The combination of Milwaukee as a thriving tech scene, a strong investment hub, established tech giants, a growing talent pool, and affordability make Milwaukee the perfect inaugural location for Avant's future success," Avant said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

biswadeepmondal :

JioAir Fiber is working very well in KPA & HLR. Sadly they don't have any data only plan.

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West…

Anonymous :

In line with Airtel's ?49 plan that offers 20GB of data for the same duration.

Jio Brings New Rs 49 Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments