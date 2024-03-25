Avant to Build AI-Focused Data Center in Milwaukee



Artificial Intelligence technology (AI) company Avant Technologies (Avant) today announced plans for its first Avant-branded micro data center, which will be specifically designed for private cloud companies in the AI and big data sectors. Avant's first data center is set to be built in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with the facility expected to be operational in the first half of 2025.

Avant's Micro Data Center

"We are encouraged that the growing early demand for our high-density compute infrastructure is coming from both the on-premises and colocation segments of the private cloud sector," said Avant Technologies.

"It has always been part of our strategy to leverage the power of our technology to eventually operate our own data centers. We believe that the rapidly growing demand for new data center capacity, combined with the progress of our solution development over the past 6 months, supports our decision to move up the planned start date for this phase of Avant's growth strategy."

Considerations Behind Milwaukee Selection

Avant said it selected Milwaukee after carefully considering numerous key factors necessary, including a pool of top tech talent and affordability.

"The combination of Milwaukee as a thriving tech scene, a strong investment hub, established tech giants, a growing talent pool, and affordability make Milwaukee the perfect inaugural location for Avant's future success," Avant said.