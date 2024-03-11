Stc Kuwait Launches 5G RedCap Fixed Wireless Access



Kuwait Telecommunications Company - Stc Kuwait announced the commercial deployment of 5G RedCap Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). Announced at the second forum of the ELITE FWA Club, held on the sidelines of MWC 2024, Stc Kuwait claims the deployment as the first in the Middle East, marking a transformative advancement in high-speed, reliable internet access for both residential and commercial clientele.

Introduction of 5G RedCap FWA

According to the company, 5G RedCap FWA heralds a new era in broadband services, offering users unparalleled, seamless connectivity. The technology will be able to provide stable, reliable speeds while ensuring cost-effectiveness.

Technological Advancements

Reportedly, the technological innovation is achieved through optimised hardware design, which includes extended battery life, reduced power consumption, and improved spectrum efficiency on 5G CPE routers, making 5G technology accessible at significantly lower costs. Stc Kuwait said this not only enhances customer experience but also lowers the barriers to 5G adoption, encouraging the transition from 4G to 5G.

Stc's 5G RedCap FWA service key features include High-Speed Connectivity and Unmatched Reliability. "Launching 5G RedCap FWA ushers in a groundbreaking chapter for internet connectivity in the Middle East. We take pride in being the region's pioneer, reaffirming our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enrich our customers' lives," the Kuwait Telecommunications Company said.

Upgrade to WTTx Suite 2.0

Furthermore, Stc has upgraded its wireless network management to WTTx Suite 2.0. This upgrade facilitates deterministic experience rate provisioning, improved indoor experience management, and streamlined operations and maintenance to enhance customer satisfaction, the company said.